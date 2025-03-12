Lamine Yamal leads Barcelona into Champions League quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lamine Yamal was the inspiration as Barcelona breezed into the Champions League quarter-finals, following up their 1-0 away win over Benfica with a 3-1 victory at home.

The 17-year-old set up the first of two goals from Raphinha and added a beauty of his own, keeping the ball alive on the right flank, gliding past his man and bending a delicate shot into the corner.

In doing so he became the youngest player ever to record an assist and a goal in the same Champions League game. Benfica were blown away by the LaLiga leaders' skill and energy, with nothing to show beyond Nicolas Otamendi's headed consolation.

Bayern Munich confirmed their dominance over Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen, wrapping up a 5-0 aggregate win.

Already leading by three from the first leg, they won 2-0 at the BayArena, England captain Harry Kane scoring the first and setting up the second for Alphonso Davies.

open image in gallery Kane scored three times across the tie ( Getty Images )

The Germans will now face Inter Milan in the last eight after the Serie A side polished off their tie with Feyenoord at the San Siro.

The hard work was already done courtesy of a 2-0 win on the road in the first leg and a 2-1 win secured things in comfort.

Marcus Thuram opened the scoring after just eight minutes to dampen the Eredivisie outfit's prospects, but Jakob Moder converted from the penalty spot to level things on the night.

The Nerazzurri hit back with a spot-kick of their own to win it, Hakan Calhanoglu taking care of business from 12 yards.

PA