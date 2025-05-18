Pedro deals blow to Inter Milan title hopes as Villarreal reach Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pedro wrenched Inter Milan’s title hopes out of their own hands as Lazio twice fought back to deny the reigning Serie A champions victory.

On a night when leaders Napoli could only draw 0-0 at lowly Parma, the substitute, who had earlier cancelled out Yann Bisseck’s opener, repeated the feat with a last-minute penalty after Denzel Dumfries had restored the Champions League finalists’ lead to snatch a 2-2 draw at San Siro.

Antonio Conte’s men, who would have claimed the title with victory, remain a point clear and will host Cagliari next Sunday knowing the crown will be theirs if they match Inter’s result at Como.

Second-half goals from Nicolas Gonzalez and substitute Dusan Vlahovic helped Juventus to maintain their grip on fourth place after a 2-0 win over Udinese, while Gianluca Mancini, Leandro Paredes and Bryan Cristante ensured Roma remain just a point behind after a 3-1 victory against 10-man AC Milan.

At the foot of the table, Lecce gave themselves hope of avoiding the drop with a 1-0 home win over Torino courtesy of Ylber Ramadani’s strike, while Empoli are level on points with them following their 3-1 victory at relegated Monza.

However, Venezia are two points adrift of safety after a 3-0 defeat at Cagliari.

Elsewhere, there was a 3-2 win for Fiorentina over Bologna, while Hellas Verona and Como drew 1-1.

In LaLiga, substitute Tajon Buchanan fired Villarreal into next season’s Champions League as they staged an impressive fightback to win 3-2 at champions Barcelona.

Ayoze Perez gave the visitors an early lead, before goals from Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez turned the game around only for Santi Comesana to equalise before Buchanan’s late goal made sure of a top-five finish.

Second-placed Real Madrid closed the gap on Barca to four points as Kylian Mbappe scored his 41st goal of the season in a 2-0 victory at nine-man Sevilla.

The hosts had defender Loic Bade sent off after just 12 minutes and then saw half-time substitute Isaac Romero follow within seconds of his introduction before Mbappe, who had earlier hit the bar, and England international Jude Bellingham struck inside the final 15 minutes.

Julian Alvarez scored twice as Atletico Madrid cemented themselves in third place with a 4-1 win over Real Betis with Robin Le Normand and Angel Correa also on the scoresheet for the hosts and Pablo Fornals for the visitors.

Alex Berengeur’s 72nd-minute strike was enough to maintain Athletic Bilbao’s bid for fourth place with a 1-0 win at Valencia.

However, Celta Vigo still have work to do to secure a Europa League berth after a 2-1 home defeat by Rayo Vallecano, who are just a point behind them going into the final round of fixtures, while Osasuna could also overhaul them following a 2-0 win over Espanyol, who remain in relegation trouble as a result.

Dani Raba gave Leganes hope of avoiding the drop as his goal secured a 1-0 win at relegated Las Palmas, while Kike Garcia’s early penalty, which secured victory by the same score at bottom-of-the-table Real Valladolid means Alaves will play in the top flight against next season.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad beat Girona 3-2 win and Getafe returned from Real Mallorca with a 2-1 win.