Uefa has stripped Milan of hosting rights for the 2027 Champions League final.

The major move from European football’s governing body comes due to an inability to guarantee the San Siro would not be affected by refurbishment work.

The stadium, also known as the Giuseppe Meazza, was set to host European club football’s showpiece match for the first time since 2016.

Then, Real Madrid defeated rivals Atletico on penalties, but Uefa has begun searching for a new host with a decision to be announced next summer.

A statement from Uefa read: “As the Municipality of Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions League final.

“It was decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in May/June 2025.”

The San Siro, home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan, was also the host of the 2001 final between Bayern Munich and Valencia, with the German side winning in a penalty shoot-out.