Uefa announces major change to Champions League final

The 2026 Champions League final will kick off three hours earlier than the 2025 edition as Uefa confirms a major change to its showpiece decider.

Last year’s encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan began at 9pm local time (8pm BST) in Munich, but next year’s final at Puskas Arena in Budapest is scheduled for 6pm local time (5pm BST) in a significant alteration.

Uefa has suggested that the decision has been made to “enhance the overall matchday experience” for fans, teams and host cities, noting that games extending deep into Saturday night have posed logistical challenges in the past.

The 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris was marred by crowd trouble both before and after the match, while access to public transport after late finishes has posed a problem in the past.

Uefa also notes that an earlier kick off time may better suit certain international broadcast markets and younger viewers.

“With this change, we are placing the fans' experience at the heart of our planning,” Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said. “The Uefa Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved.

“While a 21:00CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish - regardless of extra time or penalties - and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season.”

The Champions League final has been held on a Saturday since 2010. Next year’s decider is due to be held in Hungary on 30 May 2026 at a venue with a capacity just short of 70,000.

The Puskas Arena previously hosted the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.