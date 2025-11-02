Callum Osmand settles epic League Cup semi-final as Celtic beat Rangers in extra time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Callum McGregor and substitute Callum Osmand scored in extra-time as Celtic emerged victors in an epic Scottish League Cup semi-final against 10-man Rangers at Hampden Park.

With former Hoops boss Martin O'Neill back in the dugout as interim manager after taking over from Brendan Rodgers last Monday - along with Shaun Maloney - Celtic took the lead through Johnny Kenny after 25 minutes and then Gers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a reckless challenge on Anthony Ralston.

The Ibrox side, with new head coach Danny Rohl taking charge of his first Old Firm game, fought back in the second half with captain James Tavernier levelling from the spot in the 81st minute to take the game to extra-time.

open image in gallery Martin O'Neill has returned to Celtic as interim manager ( Getty Images )

However, McGregor thundered in a goal three minutes after the restart, before teenager Osmand scored his first Celtic goal 15 minutes later for a 3-1 win which sets up a meeting with St Mirren in the final on December 14 at the national stadium.

An exhausting afternoon began with Celtic quickly into their stride.

Japan striker Daizen Maeda was through and shot straight at Jack Butland but the Gers goalkeeper was as bemused as anyone seconds later when Ibrox defender Nasser Djiga's attempted clearance cannoned off midfielder Nicolas Raskin and ended up in the Rangers net, only for VAR to confirm Maeda was offside in the build-up.

Moments later, Gers striker Youssef Chermiti missed the target from six yards after Mohamed Diomande had picked him out.

However, when Kenny jumped highest in the box to head in an Arne Engels corner with barely a challenge from four blue jerseys around him, Celtic were deservedly ahead.

open image in gallery Rangers missed chances before Kenny opened the scoring ( Getty Images )

Butland saved a powerful Kenny drive before Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel blocked a Raskin drive with his leg after a Gers counter, then Chermiti failed to connect properly with Tavernier's free-kick when only two yards from goal.

When the hitherto anonymous Aasgaard was sent packing for a needless lunge at Ralston, Rangers' task became even more difficult.

There were loud and angry Gers shouts for a red card when Celtic defender Auston Trusty left his boot on Butland's face after the keeper had gathered the ball but Walsh produced only a yellow.

open image in gallery Aasgaard was sent off for his reckless tackle on Ralston but Rangers regathered ( REUTERS )

Engels came close with a 20-yard drive in the 53rd minute but then Rangers rallied and their fans roared in defiance.

However, in the 63rd minute Butland brilliantly saved a Benjamin Nygren header from a corner, with the Hoops mifdielder soon lifting a shot over the bar, as did Hoops substitute James Forrest after he had crashed a drive from 14 yards off the bar.

A brilliant saving tackle from Celtic defender Liam Scales thwarted Gers substitute Djeidi Gassama, who had raced clear and there was more drama when Walsh pointed to the spot when diving Ralston's elbow blocked Gassama's goalbound drive.

open image in gallery Osmand wrapped up the result in the 111th minute after converting Kieran Tierney's cross ( Getty Images )

Tavernier rifled the spot-kick low past Schmeichel and the Govan side sensed a winner.

However, in the 85th minute Butland made another crucial save from Osmand as the Hoops began a late onslaught which Rangers survived - until the added 30 minutes.

McGregor's drive from distance went straight through the hands of Butland to restore Celtic's advantage.

The Gers keeper palmed away a header from Osmand, who then missed the target with a header from the resultant corner, but turned in a cross from fellow substitute Kieran Tierney to seal Celtic's win.

PA