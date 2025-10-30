Connor Barron sees ‘real lift’ in Rangers dressing room going into Celtic clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Connor Barron believes revitalised Rangers have started banishing the early-season gloom in time for their Premier Sports Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic on Sunday.

Gers have spent most of the campaign engulfed by acrimony following a disastrous start under previous boss Russell Martin.

But spirits around Ibrox have been raised over the past few days after new manager Danny Rohl presided over back-to-back William Hill Premiership wins against Kilmarnock and Hibernian.

Asked if the team is now in a better place heading into Sunday’s Hampden showdown with their city rivals, Barron said: “Yeah, definitely.

“There’s a good feeling in the dressing room so we just have to continue with that.

“Of course we’re massively confident, we have had back-to-back wins so we need to go again.

“We’re not getting too carried away with ourselves, we know what we need to do.”

Barron has been impressed with the way Rohl has helped get Rangers back on track after a chastening first match in charge, when they crashed 3-0 to Brann in the Europa League last Thursday.

“He’s managed really well,” said the midfielder. “After the game at the weekend we just wanted to come into the Hibs game, get another three points and build a bit of momentum.

“We’ve done that so it’s a happy camp and we’re all buzzing going forward into the weekend.

“There’s been a real lift in the dressing-room, and wins help with that as well.

“It’s positive in there and it’s important that we keep building momentum week on week and pick up as many points as we can.

“Winning helps with everything so we just have to keep going and building that momentum.”

Rangers’ win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday was earned with a sublime fifth-minute strike from Danilo and then a late penalty save by Jack Butland to deny Jamie McGrath after Barron had tripped Junior Hoilett.

“Jack always comes up with the big moments,” said Barron. “We needed him and he stepped up. He’s done it a lot and I owe him one for that. “Things happen in the game, obviously I was gutted (to give away the penalty) but you have to change your thinking really quickly.“You just have to hope Jack steps up and he did.“It was a real good team performance, we showed both sides of the game.“We attacked well I felt and had a real gritty side to us as well, which was nice to see because it’s not always going to be pretty in the league.“It was nice to come away with a good feeling.”