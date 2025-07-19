When is Celtic vs Newcastle? Adidas Trophy kick off time and TV channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will host the Premier League’s Newcastle on Saturday in a friendly being dubbed as the ‘Battle of Britain.’

There’ll be more than just the pride of a job well done for the winners, with the Adidas Trophy up for grabs to the team that comes out on top.

League Cup winners Newcastle and the ‘Hoops’ are both partners of the German sportswear brand with Celtic having been a convert to the three stripes in 2020/21 and the Magpies having rejoined them last season. Both sides are citing this as a key game in their respective build-ups to the coming season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s website: “I’m really looking forward to this match in the summer and I think it will be a great occasion for both sets of players and supporters, as well as being really important in our build-up to next year.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, will use this game as an opportunity to bed in Anthony Elanga after he joined from Nottingham Forest in a £52m move while Joelinton is ready to make his return from a knee injury.

When is Celtic v Newcastle United?

The Adidas Cup match will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday 19 July at Celtic Park.

How can I watch it?

The friendlet will be shown live on both Celtic TV and NUFCTV.

What is the team news?

Celtic won their most recent pre-season friendly on Wednesday, with goals from Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan earning a 2-0 win against Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Algarve.

Kasper Schmeichel made his first appearance of pre-season after being handed an extra few days off in the win against Sporting and Kieran Tierney will hope for more minutes as he settles back into the rhythm of Scottish football.

Kwon and Luis Palma have been deemed surplus to requirements while Stephen Welsh and long-term absentee Jota are sidelined.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sees the match as a great chance for his team to test themselves saying: “we’ll face a top team at an historic ground, with a big away crowd there to support us.”

Joelinton has recovered from a knee injury and is fit to play while new signing Elanga has joined up with the squad having made a £52m move from Nottingham Forest.