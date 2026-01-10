Celtic celebrate Martin O’Neill’s return with thumping win over Dundee United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic celebrated Martin O'Neill's return to Parkhead with a 4-0 thumping of Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

O'Neill was back in the Celtic dugout after the end of Wilfried Nancy's disastrous 33-day reign, and so too was the feelgood factor at the home of the Scottish champions.

Two first-half goals in five minutes from Yang Hyun-jun and Arne Engels put Celtic on their way.

Substitute Benjamin Nygren grabbed his 11th goal of the season and Daizen Maeda netted on the rebound to equal Celtic's two biggest wins of the league season so far.

Both of them were in O'Neill's initial caretaker spell in charge, which resulted in seven wins from eight games.

Celtic move above Rangers on goal difference and into second place, three points behind leaders Hearts.

Hibernian and Motherwell shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

Motherwell withstood first-half pressure from Hibernian to take the lead after 52 minutes through a classy finish from Tawanda Maswanhise.

Hibernian secured a deserved point when Jordan Obita capitalised on some weak defending to allow Scotland striker Kieron Bowie to equalise.

The result keeps fourth-placed Motherwell one spot and two points above Hibernian.

Falkirk boosted their top-six hopes with a 2-0 win at St Mirren, who suffered a third straight defeat.

Finn Yeats broke the deadlock after 55 minutes with a superb curling effort from 25 yards, and Calvin Miller soon made the points safe.

League Cup winners St Mirren remain in 10th place - albeit with one or two games in hand - having now won just twice in 14 league matches.

Neil McCann began his Kilmarnock reign with a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Livingston, who are four points behind them at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Connor McLennan put Livingston ahead on the stroke of half-time but were denied a second win of the league campaign by Marcus Dackers 20 minutes from time.