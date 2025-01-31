Who Celtic could draw in Champions League knockout play-offs today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2013, with Brendan Rodgers’ side now awaiting their fate ahead of Friday’s play-off draw.

The 1967 European champions have benefitted from the new-look Champions League format and ensured their progression to the knockout rounds with a game to spare, despite a 7-1 hammering away to Borussia Dortmund early on.

The Glasgow side recovered, claiming valuable home wins over RB Leipzig and Young Boys while earning points on the road away to Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb before losing a thriller to Aston Villa on the final matchday on Wednesday night.

And with a comfortable lead over rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race and the League Cup already secured, Celtic can start dreaming of knockout football returning to Parkhead for the first time since losing out to Juventus in February 2013.

The clubs Celtic could draw in Champions League

After finishing the league phase as the 21st seed, Celtic will have to negotiate the play-off rounds.

And Celtic will be among the non-seeded sides for Friday’s draw, which will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket. They will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the play-offs.

By finishing 21st, Celtic ensured they will face either the 11th-place team (Real Madrid) or the 12th-place team (Bayern Munich), with Manchester City, who finished 22nd, facing the other one. It guarantees an absolute blockbuster tie in the play-offs.

Full list of play-off matches

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th – Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund to play Sporting/Club Brugge

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd – Real Madrid/Bayern Munich to play Celtic/Manchester City

13th/14th to play 19th/20th – AC Milan/PSV to play Feyenoord/Juventus

15th/16th to play 17th/18th – PSG/Benfica to play Monaco/Brest

When will Celtic play their play-off?

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February. As the non-seeded team, Celtic will be away in the second leg.