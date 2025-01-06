Nicolas Kuhn pleased with Celtic reaction to Rangers defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicolas Kuhn believes Celtic’s convincing 3-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday was the perfect and only response to last week’s stinging defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

The William Hill Premiership leaders’ 3-0 loss to their Old Firm rivals last Thursday was their first domestic defeat since last March.

Kuhn was star of the show against the Buddies as Brendan Rodgers’ side immediately got back to winning ways.

The 25-year-old German winger chipped in with a brace, either side of an Auston Trusty header to take Celtic 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table after the Govan side dropped two points in a 3-3 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road earlier in the day.

Kuhn is keen for the Ibrox defeat to be a rare lapse this season, saying: “We don’t want that to happen again, so we just have to keep working and be 100 per cent in every game. It doesn’t matter if it’s Rangers or anyone else.

“We had to show a reaction after the last game and that’s what we did.

“We always have to be 100 per cent and that was a lesson for us like against Dortmund (lost 7-1 in only other defeat this season) and we showed a reaction. It was really important.

“We’re not used to losing and against St Mirren we did much better, scored some goals and were happy with the three points.”

Kuhn was sporting a bruised nose from catching an elbow from Gers defender Jefte at Ibrox, which brought only a yellow card for the Rangers player when the punishment could have been more severe.

The Celtic attacker said: “I don’t know if it’s broken. It’s a little bit painful but will be fine. The result was more painful.

“There was also a kick but as we said, it was not our best game.

“I didn’t realise what happened in the moment, so afterwards I didn’t know if it was yellow or anything else.

“I am not the VAR. I don’t decide the situation and we have to keep going.

“That’s not the most important thing. The most important thing was that we showed a reaction on Sunday and now we focus on the next game.”

With 16 goals in all competitions this season, Kuhn summed up his season to date.

He said: “I think that it’s the best but it’s also the best team I’ve played in.

“All the team-mates, the staff, make it a lot easier for me and I’m just happy to be here.

“I think it’s just the surroundings, I feel really good, I’m happy to be here and everyone makes it easy for me. I’m just enjoying playing.

“I’m not so focused on the numbers, we just have to perform well and that’s what I try to do.

“For me the most important thing is to stay fit, that’s what I have always said.

“And in the end it’s about winning trophies. I’m not so focused on the numbers.

“We just keep going and we just have to win our games. As long as we do that, everything is good.”