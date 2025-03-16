Brendan Rodgers concerned about Celtic’s defensive record in Old Firm derbies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendan Rodgers admits recent defensive displays against Rangers are a concern following the 3-2 defeat by the Light Blues at Parkhead.

The William Hill Premiership leaders found themselves two goals down at the interval through an early Nico Raskin header from a corner and a Mohamed Diomande strike.

The home side reasserted themselves after the break with goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate but in the 88th minute Gers substitute Hamza Igamane, only on the park a matter of minutes, fired in the winner for the visitors.

Rodgers noted that Celtic, who are 13 points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table, have conceded three goals in each of their last three games against their Old Firm rivals.

Celtic shipped three goals in the 3-0 defeat at Ibrox in January and fought out a 3-3 draw with Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park in December, albeit they won the cup on penalties.

He said: “Yeah, that’s something to think about for sure. I mentioned that afterwards.

“You need to be better. You need to be defensively much better, much more secure.

“But I think also part of that comes from the ball, giving the ball away and not dominating it like we do.

“You hand a little bit of onus to the opposition. But ultimately, the three goals were disappointing goals.

“It’s just clarity of thinking. The corner, we were in good position.

“The young guy Raskin, he’s done it a few times, he’s quick across the ground and gets the contact. But we’re goal-side, so we have to deal with that better.

“The second one, again, the ball goes back and then we’ve got to open up the pitch quicker. We end up, it goes out for a throw-in for them.

“So, we’re in control of that. And then, the third one is punt up the pitch, we miss the first header, a slip and then in fairness the guy finishes it really well. But we can deal with those things much better. It’s just one of those days that you have sometimes.”

The Northern Irishman also believes the absence of injured skipper Callum McGregor was a big factor in his side’s display.

He said: “I think we missed Callum today. I don’t think there’s any doubt in that.

“I mentioned before about the tactical balance he gives the team. He’s the guy that opens up everything for us.

“His movement, his quality, his touch gets us through the pitch nice and quickly.

“So you could see it wasn’t anywhere near as fluid. That’s the reality.

“But others have to step up because if he’s not playing, then we need to be better.”