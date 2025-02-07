Uefa confirms decision on Celtic away fans ahead of Bayern Munich trip
Uefa has fined Celtic but the club have avoided further punishment for throwing fireworks in the defeat at Aston Villa
Celtic fans will be allowed to attend the club’s Champions League play-off at Bayern Munich after Uefa it would not ban supporters despite their latest disciplinary breach.
The Scottish club had written to its fans to warn them they faced being banned from their first away Champions League knockout tie since 2013 after some supporters let off fireworks during the defeat at Aston Villa.
Celtic were hit with a one-match suspended ban on issuing away tickets for Champions League games as well as an immediate €20,000 fine after supporters lit pyrotechnics during the 7-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the campaign.
Uefa warned Celtic that supporters would be banned if there was a repeat of the incident within the next two years, and European football’s governing body charged Celtic after a green smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch at Villa Park in the league phase finale.
But the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to only fine Celtic €10,000 for the throwing of fireworks, refraining from issuing a ban on away tickets.
It is a huge boost for Celtic, who travel to Munich in the second leg of their playoff tie on Tuesday 18 February. Celtic host Bayern at Parkhead on Wednesday 12 February, in their first Champions League knockout match since facing Juventus over two legs in 2013.
