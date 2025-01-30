Celtic fans display anti-royal banners in front of Prince William
The Prince of Wales was at Villa Park as the team beat Celtic to qualify for the Champions League last-16
The Prince of Wales faced chants of “if you hate the Royal family, clap your hands” by Celtic supporters during Aston Villa’s Champions League clash on Wednesday night.
Prince William, who supports the Birmingham club, was at Villa Park as the club secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League thanks to a 4-2 home win against the Scottish side.
Celtic fans could also be heard signing “Lizzie’s in a box”, which led to a chorus of “God Save the King” in response from the home fans.
A banner in the away end at Villa Park also appeared to celebrate the Buckingham Palace intruder, Michael Fagan, who broke into the late Queen’s bedroom in 1982.
The flag, which read “Michael Fagan The Prowler”, may be followed by disciplinary action from Uefa after Celtic fans set off fireworks after equalising in the first half.
The club could face a fine after supporters let off flares when Celtic levelled at 2-2, after Villa had raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes.
Aston Villa went on to win 4-2 courtesy of a goal from Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, who completed his hat-trick.
Both Aston Villa and Celtic progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, with the Premier League club earning a bye to the last-16 by finishing in the top eight.
Celtic will have to negotiate the play-offs and will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich over two legs next month.
