Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Celtic miss chance to close gap on league leaders as Aberdeen match postponed

The Scottish champions were looking to go within three points of league leaders Hearts with a win tonight

Fourth official Greg Souter deemed the pitch unfit for play after an inspection
Fourth official Greg Souter deemed the pitch unfit for play after an inspection (PA)

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen has been postponed this evening due to heavy rain, with Dundee's match against Motherwell also delayed.

Aberdeen announced this afternoon that fourth official Greg Souter had made the decision to call off the match "in the interests of player safety”, with the pitch deemed unfit for play after an inspection.

The postponement means Celtic miss the chance to move within three points of league leaders Hearts, who lost 1-0 away to St Mirren yesterday.

Aberdeenshire has recorded the wettest January since 2016 with 124mm of rainfall, reports Sky Sports
Aberdeenshire has recorded the wettest January since 2016 with 124mm of rainfall, reports Sky Sports (PA)

“There was an area of concern raised about the bottom end within the penalty area. I've had a look at it, there's extremely soft mud, it's moving when you put studs in it and there's concern player safety when they're running in it that their studs will just slip,” Souter told Sky Sports.

“The ball's not bouncing in that area either. Player safety is paramount and that's not something I could ensure. It's not one I thought was in doubt, it's a fairly straightforward decision.”

Elsewhere, the decision was made to call off Dundee’s home fixture against Motherwell “due to unprecedented rainfall”, with the hosts having arranged a precautionary inspection before the decision was made shortly before 4pm GMT.

"The borderline decision was made by the match referee, and details of the rearranged fixture will be made available as soon as possible," said statement from the club.

Neither of the Aberdeen-Celtic or Dundee-Motherwell fixtures have been re-arranged, though a statement from Aberdeen on X stated that “details for the re-arranged match will be published in due course”.

Three matches will still go ahead this evening, and Rangers could move within three points of Hearts as they take on Kilmarnock at Ibrox before a break this weekend for the latest round of Scottish Cup fixtures.

And that cup action means Celtic’s next league match will come next week, as Martin O’Neill’s side face Livingston at home on Wednesday, 11 February.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in