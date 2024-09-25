Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester City will travel to Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in the pick of the ties following the draw on Wednesday night.

Holders Liverpool have been drawn to play away at Brighton following their 5-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield, where Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo struck twice to emulate the same scoreline between the sides in the competition last year - despite both having changed head coach.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are at home against Leicester City and Arsenal - who knocked out Bolton Wanderers in a match that saw Ethan Nwaneri hit his first goals for the Gunners, will face Preston North End, that being the Championship outfit’s reward for seeing off top-flight Fulham in an epic penalty shoot-out last week.

There is still one match to be played in the third round, as the AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle contest was due to be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday night - but was switched to St James’ Park next Tuesday after the former was affected by flooding.

The fourth-round games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing October 28. There is no VAR in the Carabao Cup until the semi-finals and matches at this stage go straight to penalties if they end in a draw after 90 minutes.

Full draw for Carabao Cup fourth round:

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton v Stoke

Tottenham v Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle v Chelsea

Manchester United v Leicester

Brighton v Liverpool

Preston v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

PA contributed to this report