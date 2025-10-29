Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Cardiff handed home quarter-final against Chelsea as Carabao Cup draw revealed

The Welsh club are the lone remaining non-Premier League club in the competition

Sports Staff
Wednesday 29 October 2025 19:27 EDT
Comments
Cardiff knocked out Wrexham to reach the last eight
Cardiff knocked out Wrexham to reach the last eight (Action Images)

Cardiff City have been handed a dream home Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

The League One club are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, having won 2-1 at Welsh rivals Wrexham on Tuesday night.

Chelsea came through 4-3 against Wolves at Molinuex, holding off a second-half fightback from the home side to secure their place in the last eight.

Elsewhere in the draw, holders Newcastle will be at home to Fulham.

Eddie Howe's side saw off Tottenham 2-0 at St James' Park on Wednesday night, while Fulham had edged past League One Wycombe on penalties on Tuesday evening.

Crystal Palace - who beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield - will head to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday night - and had battled to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Sunday to keep themselves top of the table.

Manchester City, who came from behind to win 3-1 at Swansea, will be at home against Brentford.

The Bees coasted to a 5-0 victory at Grimsby on Tuesday night.

The quarter-final ties will take place in the week commencing December 15.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in