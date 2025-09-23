Chelsea survive major Lincoln scare and Brighton experience joy of six in Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea were given a major scare by Lincoln but goals from teenager Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte saw the Blues come from behind to win 2-1 and reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Lincoln, third in League One, sensed a giant-killing against the Club World Cup champions when Rob Street gave them a deserved lead just before half-time following a major blunder from Enzo Fernandez.

But George levelled after the interval before Buonanotte grabbed his first goal for a much-changed Chelsea in the 50th minute as the quickfire strikes sealed victory.

Diego Gomez scored four goals, including a stunning first-half hat-trick, as Brighton cruised into the fourth round with a 6-0 win at Barnsley.

The Paraguay midfielder provided an emphatic finish for Brighton's early opener and followed up with two spectacular efforts to put the game to bed inside the 33rd minute.

He slid home his fourth in the second half, with substitutes Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari also on target.

open image in gallery Brighton ran riot against Barnsley ( Getty Images )

Cardiff reached the fourth round for the first time since their march towards the final 13 years ago by stunning Premier League Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Goals from Joel Colwill and Callum Robinson handed the third-tier side a deserved win, although they were forced to ensure a nervous finale following Zian Flemming's brilliant strike.

Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare struck in each half as Wolves claimed a much-needed 2-0 victory over Everton while a much-changed Fulham were given a stern test by Cambridge but prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal midway through the second half by Emile Smith Rowe.

Elsewhere, Nathan Broadhead scored twice to inspire Wrexham to a 2-0 victory over Reading and Wycombe sealed safe passage to round four thanks to a comfortable 2-0 triumph at Wigan.