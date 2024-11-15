Caoimhin Kelleher wants another Wembley win when Ireland face England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Caoimhin Kelleher will return to the scene of two of his biggest days in football determined to add a third to his catalogue of success.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kelleher will run out against England at Wembley on Sunday to rekindle memories of his two Carabao Cup final wins there with Liverpool.

In 2022, he scored the decisive spot-kick in an 11-10 penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea, who the Reds also beat in last season’s final.

This time around, it will be three Nations League B2 points at stake, and the 25-year-old is hoping he can do with his country what he has twice done with his club at the home of English football.

Asked if he had happy memories, Kelleher said: “Yeah, I’ve two Cup wins there so hopefully another happy one on Sunday.”

However, he was quick to dismiss the impact of the injuries which severely depleted Lee Carsley’s squad ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Greece in Athens, and his warning was perhaps borne out by the result as England won 3-0 to ease their way to the top of the table.

Kelleher said: “We know what to expect. They’ll be quality. There’s a lot of players missing, but they’ve a lot of strength in depth and a lot of strength in depth in their squad as well.

“We need to recover because we’ve to go again in three days. But we’ll be ready for them.”

Both Ireland and their keeper will head for London on a high after Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Finland in Dublin, in which his 76th-minute penalty save from substitute Joel Pohjanpalo ensured that Evan Ferguson’s header was enough to secure the points.

However, they rode their luck at times – the Finns twice hit the post – and head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson admitted that they would have to be better to get anything against England.

Kelleher said: “We know we can improve on things and it’s big opposition in England. Any England versus Ireland game is big and we’ll definitely be up for it.

“We’ll look at the game to see what we could have done better, what we need to improve on and get ready.”

Kelleher is currently the man in possession of the shirt with Liverpool and Ireland as Alisson Becker and Gavin Bazunu respectively work their way back from injury.

He said: “It’s looking good at the moment. That run of games is very important, keeping that rhythm is good. I’m happy to be getting a chance to show everyone the levels I can play at.

“It’s common sense. If I’m playing week in, week out, I’m going to be coming in more match-sharp and ready. There’s confidence from playing week in, week out.”