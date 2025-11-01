Eddie Howe reveals Callum Wilson is among favourite players he has managed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has revealed West Ham striker Callum Wilson will always be one of the favourite players he has managed.

The 33-year-old could come up against his former club for the first time since leaving St James’ Park this summer when the Magpies head for struggling West Ham on Sunday.

Wilson, who cost then manager Steve Bruce £20million, spent five years at St James’ Park and scored 49 goals in 130 competitive appearances for the club.

Asked if the frontman was one of favourite players with whom he had worked, head coach Howe, who signed him for Bournemouth from Coventry for £3m in July 2014, said: “Yes, without a doubt.

“I can say that now because of having seen the rise of Callum. Having signed him, obviously back then he wasn’t the player he turned out to be and he had to go through a period of redevelopment. But he did that straight away and was one of the rare players I signed who went straight in.

“He scored on his debut – two goals – and never looked back. And then there was seeing how he adapted to the various challenges that thrown at him.

“He had unwavering self-confidence, but it was never arrogance. He had it perfectly in the right place, and then he never changed with success, which is one of the key fundamentals.

“He is still the same person today as he was at the beginning of his career, so for all those reasons and seeing how hard he has worked at his game, he is absolutely right up there.”

Wilson’s stay on Tyneside drew to a conclusion this summer after a frustrating battle against injury which had limited him to just 22 appearances last season – 19 of them as a substitute – and one goal, although he left with a Carabao Cup winners’ medal and a ringing endorsement from his manager.

Six of his seven outings for the Hammers to date and his only goal have also come from the bench as he attempts to establish himself at a new club.

Howe’s affection for Wilson and gratitude for the service he gave him at both Newcastle and Bournemouth, however, is strictly limited.

When he was asked if he would be happy for the England international to score a consolation goal in a Magpies victory this weekend, he replied: “No, I could never say that.

“It is always about us and making sure that any relationship is separate when the game is on.”