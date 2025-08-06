Bury offer Morecambe fans free tickets as club closure looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bury are offering free entry for Morecambe supporters for their opening game of the new league season “as a gesture of solidarity and footballing friendship”.

Morecambe were originally set to play their first game of the season in the National League this weekend against Boston United, though they were suspended from the league in July and now face the prospect of closing down due to financial difficulties.

Bury faced a similar situation in 2019, when they were expelled by the EFL in August 2019 despite winning promotion to League One that season. The club re-formed under the Bury FC and currently compete in the Northern Premier League West, the eighth tier of English football.

Bury announced that Morecambe fans can gain free entry to this weekend’s game by showing their season ticket or “wearing your Morecambe FC badge with pride”.

“We at Bury Football Club have watched with great sympathy and understanding as you navigate uncertain times. As a club that knows all too well what it feels like to face challenges off the pitch, we want you to know: you are not alone,” said a statement on the Bury website.

“As a gesture of solidarity and footballing friendship, we invite all Morecambe supporters to join us at Gigg Lane on Saturday, 9 August, for our home match.

“Whether you’re in need of a temporary football fix, a place to feel connected, or simply want to enjoy a matchday with fellow fans who understand—our gates and hearts are open to you,” it added.

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham’s failure to sell the club means that Morecambe face the prospect of shutting their doors, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy writing an open letter urging Whittingham to “do the right thing” and sell.

"It is the Government's firm view that owners need to act as custodians of their clubs," Nandy said. “With so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now. I call on you to effect a sale to a suitable owner, and give the club a chance for a brighter future."

The Panjab Warriors sports investment group insists it is ready to take over the club, and last week it issued a statement alongside fans' group the Shrimps Trust and local MP Liz Collinge stating that all first-team operations had stopped after insurance cover lapsed.

Additional reporting from PA.