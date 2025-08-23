Burnley up and running in Premier League but Sunderland come back down to earth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burnley got their Premier League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Turf Moor.

Second-half goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony gave the Clarets their first points back in the big time and edge the battle of the promoted teams.

Cullen slotted home just 98 seconds after the restart and Anthony bagged a breakaway goal in the final five minutes.

Burnley finished 24 points ahead of Sunderland in the Championship last season but the margin between the two teams looks set to be much closer this time around, so this could be a big win.

Boss Scott Parker celebrated his first Premier League win in almost three years and will be pleased his side were able to get on the board so early as they look to avoid an instant return to the second tier.

Sunderland were brought back down to earth after a memorable Premier League return last weekend against West Ham and they could see this as a missed opportunity after wasting some early chances.

They had looked to pick up where they left off against the Hammers and should have scored inside four minutes as Dan Ballard’s header from a set-piece was perfect for Reinildo Mandava to turn in at the far post but he shot straight at a grateful Martin Dubravka.

open image in gallery Jaidon Anthony’s late strike ensured the three points for Burnley (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

The visitors had another good chance when Chemsdine Talbi was played in by Simon Adingra but he clipped wide.

It was Burnley who had the ball in the back of the net in the 19th minute when Lyle Foster crashed home but the celebrations were short-lived after referee Michael Salisbury adjudged the striker to have fouled Jenson Seelt.

Goalmouth action dried up significantly for the rest of the first half but Burnley did take the lead just 98 seconds after the restart.

Anthony’s clever flick opened things up for Cullen and he stroked a 16-yard effort into the bottom corner.

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Cullen’s effort lit up Turf Moor but it was another light show shortly after which disrupted play as the floodlights began flashing in random patterns, causing a four-minute delay.

Sunderland threw bodies forward in an attempt to get something out of the game but they failed to test Dubravka.

And it left them exposed as Burnley killed the game in the 88th minute, with Anthony racing clear from Cullen’s brilliant through ball, rounding Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs and slamming into an empty net.

It was almost three as Loum Tchaouna grazed the post with a late effort, but Burnley’s work was done.