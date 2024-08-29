Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes joins Burnley’s academy

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Joao Mendes, son of Brazilian great Ronaldinho, has linked up with Championship club Burnley’s Under-21s squad.

The 19-year-old had recently been part of Barcelona’s youth academy, where he was based for just over a year.

“I feel blessed to be here and I am excited to take on this opportunity,” Mendes told Burnley’s website.

“The project is great, and although the weather is different to what I am used to where I am from in Brazil, I can tell how passionate the fans are about football here and I really like the town.

“The other players have been very receptive, speaking to me and making me feel part of the group. Training has been great so far, too.”

Burnley said that Mendes is available for the under-21s’ next fixture against Charlton on Sunday.

His father is among the most decorated players in football history, playing 97 times for Brazil and helping them win the 2002 World Cup.

He also won the Ballon d’Or, while his club career included spells with European giants Paris St Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan.