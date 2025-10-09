Burnley owners complete takeover of LaLiga club Espanyol
Burnley chairman Alan Pace has promised both clubs will operate independently from each other
Burnley’s owners have completed the majority takeover of LaLiga outfit Espanyol.
Velocity Sports Partners, the investment arm of Burnley owner Alan Pace’s ALK Capital, has acquired the Barcelona-based club from Chinese businessman Chen Yansheng’s Rastar Group in a deal reportedly worth £113m.
It says it intends to "invest in world-class academies and infrastructure, to achieve long-term footballing success on and off the field" at Espanyol, who have a rich history in Spanish football.
The Clarets become the latest team to join the multi-club ownership model, following the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.
American multi-millionaire Pace insists that the two clubs will run independently from each other, retaining their separate identities.
“Football has always belonged to its people,” said the Burnley chairman. “Our role is not to replace legacy, but to build upon it, with care, with clarity, and with purpose.
“This is not about ownership; it’s about stewardship. Burnley will remain Burnley. Espanyol will remain Espanyol.
“Each club will retain its own leadership, identity, independence and decision-making, run by its own people, for its own supporters.”
Identity under a multi-ownership model has become a key point of outrage regarding Chelsea owners BlueCo, with fans of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg feeling the investment group have made them the “pawns” of Chelsea’s game.
Espanyol are currently ninth in LaLiga and finished 14th last season, having spent a year in the second tier in 2023/24.
