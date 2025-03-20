Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland make the trip to Plovdiv’s Stadion Hristo Botev on Thursday night to take on Bulgaria in the first leg of their Nations League play-off clash.

Ireland go into the contest needing a win as they look to keep their place in League B for the 2026 competition.

However, Bulgaria pose a tough test for Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side, who take on a team that have only lost one in their last six.

That defeat came at the hands of Northern Ireland by a five-goal margin, which will give the Irish hope that they can follow suit of their smaller neighbours, despite their poor away form.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland?

The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at the Stadion Hristo Botev in Plovdiv.

How can I watch it?

There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view and online via the Viaplay International YouTube channel.

Team news

Will Smallbone has been ruled out for the play-offs after picking up a groin injury on Southampton duty against Wolves. Andrew Moran of Brighton, currently on loan at Stoke, has taken his place in the squad but probably won’t start. Meanwhile, Cardiff’s Callum O’Dowda in also unavailable at left-back, with Ryan Manning a late addition in his stead.

Bulgaria will likely start a similar lineup to the one that drew with Belarus, which could see Simeon Petrov and Alex Petkov make up the centre-back pairing. Bozhidar Kraev could lead the line, with brother Andrian Kraev sitting further back in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Bulgaria XI: Mitov; Popov, Petkov, Petrov, Nedyalkov; Gruev, A Kraev; Kirilov, Milanov, Despodov; B Kraev

Republic of Ireland XI: Kelleher; O’Shea, O’Brien, Collins, Brady; Knight, Cullen, Azaz, Johnston; Parrott, Ferguson

Odds

Bulgaria win 11/5

Draw 2/1

Republic of Ireland win 13/10

Prediction

Bulgaria will take hope from the fact Ireland have lost six of their last eight trips away from home. But with League B status on the line, expect Ireland to turn up and come away with what could be a slim victory.

Bulgaria 1-2 Republic of Ireland