Selection dilemmas as Republic of Ireland look to bounce back against Bulgaria

The Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria in a two-legged Nations League promotion/relegation play-off starting on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of the opening meeting in Plovdiv.

Bouncing back

Six games into his tenure, the jury remains out on head coach Hallgrimsson. The Icelander branded his side’s most recent display – a 5-0 hammering away to England – “embarrassing” and suggested some players “gave up”. Last week, he apologised after ruffling feathers domestically by expressing hope League of Ireland players earn moves abroad to further their careers. With a pair of narrow wins over Finland the extent of his achievements so far, Hallgrimsson will be eager to bring back some positivity.

Bigger picture

Staving off relegation to League C is the immediate objective but Hallgrimsson’s ultimate aim is to lead Ireland to next year’s World Cup. Ireland have not appeared at the tournament since 2002 and have often fallen out of contention early in qualifying campaigns. Back-to-back meetings with Bulgaria and June friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg provide final opportunities to prepare to end the 24-year wait. Portugal or Denmark, Hungary and Armenia will be Ireland’s qualifying opponents.

Keep faith with Ferguson?

Key striker Evan Ferguson has made a fresh start since the last international break. But his Premier League struggles persist. The 20-year-old is yet to start a game since joining West Ham on loan from Brighton. He has not scored since claiming Ireland’s winner against Finland in November. Assistant coach John O’Shea challenged Ferguson to prove he deserves to start for club and country. AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott and Celtic’s Adam Idah have hit the net regularly this term and are pushing to lead the line.

Battle between the sticks

Following his Carabao Cup final disappointment against Newcastle, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to retain Ireland’s number one shirt ahead of the fit-again Gavin Bazunu. Bazunu, who was first-choice under previous manager Stephen Kenny, returns to contention after a lengthy injury lay-off. Hallgrimsson has other selection calls to ponder. Everton defender Jake O’Brien may make his first competitive start in the absence of the suspended and injured Liam Scales. Watford duo James Abankwah and Rocco Vata and QPR’s Jimmy Dunne are potential debutants.

Chaotic build-up for Bulgaria

Bulgaria boss Ilian Iliev recently tendered his resignation but he is set to be in the dugout after being asked to stay on. The 56-year-old also manages top-flight club Cherno More, with some rival sides objecting to him holding both positions. Bulgaria sit 82nd in the world rankings, 22 places below Ireland. They finished runners-up to Northern Ireland in Group C3 on the back of being thrashed 5-0 in Belfast. Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and Leeds midfielder Ilia Gruev are the only UK-based players in Iliev’s squad.