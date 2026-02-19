Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal’s highest-paid player as he signs five-year contract extension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal keeping him at the club until 2031 as the 24-year-old commits his future to the Gunners.

Saka’s previous deal had been due to run out at the end of next season in June 2027 but the club decided to strike early with a new deal understanding that interest in Saka, from within England and across Europe, was high and that the winger preferred to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have now secured Saka for his prime years, making him the highest-paid player at the club in the process with the Englishman now boasting wages in excess of £300,000 per week.

"I'm feeling amazing. I think it's a fantastic moment for my family and for me. I feel immense joy to continue my journey at this club. For me, it was an easy commitment and I just hope to win everything here," Saka told the official club website.

"The journey that I've been on, from where I started to where I am now, and the journey the team's been on as well, is a special one.

"I believe the next few years are going to be the years that we get over the line, and we're able to win trophies and make history for this club. We're back where we belong, fighting for everything."

Since breaking into the first Saka has become an integral part of Arsenal’s starting XI and is competing to win an unprecedented quadruple this season with Mikel Arteta’s side top of the Premier League, through to the last-16 of the Champions League, into the fifth round of the FA Cup and preparing to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Saka has made 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 78 goals including seven from 34 matches this season. His most recent strike came against Wolves in Wednesday’s gut-wrenching 2-2 draw with the Premier League’s rock-bottom side, one which dented the Gunners’ title hopes.

Confirmation of his extension nevertheless acts as a huge boost for the club, becoming the latest member of the current squad to sign a fresh deal to with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all putting pen to paper on new long-term contracts last summer.

He came up through Arsenal’s academy and is a fan-favourite figure who also captains the side in the absence of Martin Odegaard. He is undoubtably one of the most important members of Arteta’s Arsenal ranking top for goals, assists, shots and chances created underlining his worth on the right wing.

He added: "When I reflect at the end of my career, I want to be able to look back and see a kid that started aged seven, eight years old on trial for Arsenal and then went the whole way to win every trophy that there is available to win.

"That's the legacy that I want to create, and when I reflect at the end of my career, that's what I want to see. That would make me happy."

Saka has also scored 14 goals in 48 appearances for England and is expected to be part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup which begins in June.