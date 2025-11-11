Arsenal ignoring external opinions that ‘change like weather’, Bukayo Saka says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka says his Arsenal teammates are not listening to outside noise because opinions “change like the weather”.

His side have started the season well and go into the November international break with a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

It could have been six points, but The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at Sunderland which ended their 10-game winning run in all competitions.

The result at the Stadium of Light, which has been a stronghold for the Black Cats, led to some consternation in the Arsenal fanbase but Saka is not paying attention.

“People’s opinions and thoughts about us change like the weather,” the England winger said. “The most important thing is the changing room, how solid we are, the foundation we have, the belief we have in ourselves.

Saka say he and his Arsenal teammates are not listening to outside noise ( REUTERS )

“How we stick together, through the good and bad, that’s the most important. We can’t pay attention to the external noise because it’s always fluctuating.

“We’re good, we’re in a good place. The last month or so has gone really well. We’ve won a lot of games, kept a lot of clean sheets and we’re playing well. So it’s all good.

“We just have to win every game, that’s the mentality we go into the games with. See where it leaves us.

“We can’t get carried away with what people are saying because one day they’ll say something, the next day they’ll say something different.”