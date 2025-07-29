European champions England given a hero’s welcome outside Buckingham Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hero’s welcome greeted England’s Lionesses as a reported crowd of 50,000 lined central London’s Mall to celebrate Sunday’s historic Euro 2025 final victory over Spain.

Less than 48 hours on from the nerve-shredding penalty shootout in Basel that saw Sarina Wiegman’s side retain their European crown, throngs of supporters took over the approach to Buckingham Palace as the team paraded the trophy along the famous route from an open-top bus and revelled in an achievement unique in English football.

For the first time since England teams began competing at major international tournaments in 1950, a side bearing the three lions returned home victorious as Chloe Kelly’s winning kick capped a stunning fightback against the world champions, making Wiegman’s players the first to win a tournament outside of England.

It was a fitting intervention that, as the bus arrived from the Mall to a specially-erected stage in front of the palace at around 12:20, an overcast sky over London parted for the first time and bathed the European champions in sunshine.

Some supporters had waited for 12 hours for captain Leah Williamson and her team. The earliest devotees reportedly set up camp just after midnight in anticipation of the players’ arrival on the Mall just past noon, to be joined by fans who had travelled from all over the country and who represented a cross-section of ages and backgrounds.

A carnival atmosphere had been heightened at around 11am when footage was shown on a big screen of England’s remarkable route through the tournament. From the disappointment of the loss to France with which they began the defence of their title, to the escapology acts of the knockout stages that saw them fight back from the brink of elimination against Sweden and Italy.

The England supporters’ band – the soundtrack to so many tournament disappointments throughout decades of England teams returning home empty-handed – were in attendance, underscoring the significance to English football of the Lionesses’ back-to-back tournament triumphs.

Later, the Central Band of the Royal Air Force took over to serenade the players onto stage with a rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Addressing the crowd, a visibly emotional Williamson said: “Special people, we love each other, we’ve got each other’s back on and off the pitch.

“Everything we do, we do for us and the team but we do it for the country and young girls. This job never existed thirty years ago. This story’s not done yet.”

Wiegman, who was coaxed into dancing by an on-stage appearance from Afrobeat star Burna Boy, said: “We just kept hope and belief and (the players) showed up when it was really necessary and urgent.

“There’s a huge talent pool in this team. The bonding in this team in this tournament, that made the difference. Everyone was willing to step up and support each other.”

Kelly, whose goal in the final moment of extra-time put England through against Italy – before hitting the winning penalty in the final – said: “Pressure? What pressure? It feels so good to stand side by side with these girls. Thank you to everyone who got out to support us. It’s so f*****g special.”

Goalkeeper and penalty hero Hannah Hampton said: “Don’t let people tell you what you can and can’t do. If it makes you happy go and follow that smile.”

Young player of the tournament Michelle Agyemang, whose equalising goals in the quarter-final and semi-final, said: “It’s still surreal. It doesn’t even seem real.”

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for when Williamson lifted the European Championship trophy high as Buckingham Palace disappeared behind plumes of red and white smoke and ‘Sweet Caroline’ echoed again over London.