Bruno Guimaraes wants to win trophy and put name in history books at Newcastle

Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes has barely allowed himself to dream about becoming the first Newcastle skipper to lift a domestic trophy in 70 years.

The Brazil international was handed the armband last summer, taking over from Kieran Trippier, who led the Magpies out at Wembley two seasons ago for their 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester United.

Guimaraes will be afforded that honour next month when Eddie Howe’s men return to headquarters with the same piece of silverware up for grabs after a 2-0 semi-final second-leg victory over Arsenal which completed a 4-0 aggregate win.

Asked what it would mean to lift a trophy for a club which last tasted domestic success in the 1955 FA Cup final, the 27-year-old said: “Unbelievable.

“Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t think about it, in my first season as captain to lift a trophy for this club for the first time in a long long time. Wow. It would be massive.

“When I signed for the club, I always said I wanted to put my name in the history books and tonight is another big step. Let’s see. But I’m very happy.

“There’s no pressure for us, no pressure. I’ve been here for three years and this is my second final. There’s no pressure. I’m very happy and hopeful.

“If we can win, the city will stop for us. It would be a massive.”

Guimaraes cut a disconsolate figure after the final whistle at Wembley in 2023 as tears marked the end of a journey which had fallen just short.

However, the manner in which he and his team-mates handled the Gunners over two legs suggested that they have been hardened by that experience as they anticipate a showdown with either Liverpool or Tottenham.

Guimaraes said: “Everyone knows how emotional I am. I like to win, I always want to win, so when I lose, that’s normal.

“But this time, I’m feeling very confident, hopefully we can go there and this time win, which would be massive for everyone.

“We’re more used to it. A second time in three years is very good for the team. It’s something we’re getting used to and we’re hopeful we can win this one.

“It would be amazing for the owners, for the team, for the fans, for everyone in the city.”

Goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon after Alexander Isak had seen a sumptuous finish ruled out by a tight offside decision released the tension at St James’ Park on a night when Howe’s master plan – he replaced injured midfielder Joelinton with defender Sven Botman and opted for a back three – did for Arsenal.

Guimaraes said: “The gaffer was massive in tonight’s win. The team shape was unbelievable. Everything went to plan.”

Howe took immense satisfaction from a plan well executed by a team moulded over a little more than three years, although he was in no mood to relax afterwards.

The head coach said: “The work never stops, the journey never stops and we’re always looking to improve what we try to do, improve the players individually. We’re still in that phase very much every day trying to make us better.”