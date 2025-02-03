Bruno Fernandes frustrated by Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after latest defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruno Fernandes bemoaned Manchester United’s lack of cutting edge after Ruben Amorim’s goal-shy side fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils’ inability to find the net has proven costly, with only four sides scoring fewer Premier League goals this term.

United will attempt to bolster their attacking options before Monday’s transfer deadline passes after forward Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half brace was the difference at Old Trafford, where skipper Fernandes was left to reflect on their ineffectiveness in front of goal.

“We lacked a little bit of aggression to get into the final third and try something to score goals,” the Red Devils captain told MUTV.

“We need the players we have in front to get more goals, to create more and we need to be able to take players on to get goals from that.

“We did have some chances but not as many as we should have.”

It was a galling end to United’s three-game winning streak in all competitions, leaving Amorim’s men languishing 13th in the Premier League.

“We spoke after the games that we won that, everything we do in the past will be forgotten, if we do not win the next one,” Fernandes added.

“Today is the case and everyone (knew) what to focus on this one to get three points in the Premier League.

“Everyone was aware of that and it is a different competition where we have and needed to win to get three points. Unfortunately, today, we didn’t get the three points.”

Amorim’s men will be hoping for a successful deadline day before returning to action on Friday night in the FA Cup fourth round against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester.

Palace travel to Doncaster next Monday evening buoyed by usurping United in the league with their fourth Old Trafford triumph in their last six visits.

Matchwinner Mateta said: “I’m feeling fantastic, I’m feeling very good!

“We won these three points. We lost and we gave (away) three points last week (in the 2-1 loss to Brentford), and we work hard for the three points, so I’m very happy.

“We know how they play, with their new manager. We worked on the video in the week, and we stuck to the plan.

“Today we just stuck to the plan, listened to the gaffer and worked hard, and I think we deserved this win.

“I just put my head down and kept working hard. I think, when you work hard, sometimes you deserve the rewards.”