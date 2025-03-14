Bruno Fernandes hits back at Sir Jim Ratciffe’s criticism of ‘overpaid’ Man Utd stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hit back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the co-owner’s claim that some of the club’s players were “overpaid” and “not good enough”.

Ratcliffe took aim at some of Ruben Amorim’s squad in a series of interviews this week, name-checking a number of key figures within the side that he felt were underperforming.

Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana were all mentioned along with Jadon Sancho and Antony, currently on loan elsewhere, as players that the Ineos chairman and the new hierarchy had “inherited”, suggesting that Manchester United had not got value for money with their signings.

After starring with a hat-trick to take the club through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Fernandes said that it was “not nice” to hear Ratcliffe’s criticism.

The Portuguese midfielder admitted, though, that the onus is on the squad to prove him wrong.

"We need to prove ourselves every day in training, every day that we have a game," Fernandes said. "We can't relax at this club.

"You know that there's a big standard, a big attention that you get from the media, from everywhere. You need to realise that sometimes you need to put your focus on your game, trying to improve yourself.

"It's not nice to hear certain things, obviously. I don't think that any player likes to hear criticism or things that are talked about to you, that you're not good enough or you're overpaid or whatever.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes continued his fine form with a hat-trick in Thursday’s 4-1 comeback win against Real Sociedad ( PA Wire )

"Everyone has their own contract. The club agrees to do the contracts at the time you come here or at the time you do a new contract or whatever and it's about yourself, proving that you can be important for the club."

Manchester United are languishing in 14th in the Premier League table and face Leicester on Sunday night looking to bolster their hopes of a top half finish with a strong end to the season.

Fernandes has been singled out for criticism himself in recent weeks, with former captain Roy Keane suggesting that he was “not a fighter” and lacking as a leader.

“Everyone has an opinion and that's fine,” Fernandes said of Keane’s comments. "I can't change the mind of people. Like everything I have to do is go on the pitch and try to do the best I can for the club.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes was criticised by Roy Keane ( PA Wire )

"Roy Keane was an amazing captain for the club, one of the best as everyone says. I didn't have the chance to see much from him, only the last few years, but was a great player that won everything for the club.

"He's massively respected from everyone and has all my respect. He has to give his opinion in a programme and this is what he thinks about me.

"What I'm doing on the pitch to try to change his mind or trying to do something that he probably sees as a good thing. Obviously, I do it in my own way, I don't want to copy anyone.

"I try to be the best captain that I can for my team-mates, I try to help everyone in the best way I can and the best way I know.

"I have a lot of things to improve, not only as a captain but as a player, as a person, as a human being - and that's fine.

"Criticism is going to be always part (of the game) and it's going to make me grow and understand that there's still a long way to go."

Additional reporting by PA