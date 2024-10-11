Jump to content
Bruno Fernandes keen to get back among the goals for Manchester United

The 30-year-old has not scored in his last 15 club appearances, stretching back to April

Carl Markham
Friday 11 October 2024 10:38 EDT
Bruno Fernandes has not scored in his last 15 appearances for Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes has not scored in his last 15 appearances for Manchester United (PA)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he has to take more responsibility for his lack of goals.

The 30-year-old has not scored in his last 15 club appearances, stretching back to April, and accepts he has not met his own exacting standards.

“As for the club, I want to improve as soon as I get there, and make sure the goals start coming again,” Fernandes told Portuguese media while on international duty preparing for a Nations League match against Poland.

“I have to take responsibility for that too, because I’m a midfielder who scores a lot of goals, and over the years, I’ve always been at a very high level in terms of goals and I have to live up to that, with those expectations.

“I also have my own standards, I don’t hold back on that.

“I haven’t scored for the club yet and I hope that as soon as I get there I can score and help the club get back to winning ways and to a good level.”

