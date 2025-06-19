Gerhard Struber replaces Liam Manning as Bristol City manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former FC Koln manager Gerhard Struber has been named as the new Bristol City manager as the Robins push for Premier League promotion.

The 48-year-old Austrian has signed a deal that takes him to the end of the 2027/28 campaign and replaces Liam Manning, who recently departed to become manager of Norwich City.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown told the club’s website: “We are delighted to have Gerhard joining us. He has managed in a variety different countries, including in the Championship, and brings a wealth of experience and energy.

“For the last four years, we have moved our academy teams towards a high intensity, pressing style of play, and combined this with recruiting younger players with those same capabilities for the first team.

“Gerhard’s style is perfectly suited to this way of playing and his passion for developing younger players is also a great fit for our club.

“It’s a really exciting appointment and I’m looking forward to us building on the progress the club has made.”

Also speaking to the club website, Struber said: “I am very excited for the job here with great fans and a great team. I’m looking forward to a new task.

“The style of play here fits completely, especially developing young players.

“This is a very interesting group, and I think they did a great job last season and were very successful. Right now is the time to build and do everything we can to take us to the next level.”

The Robins made the Championship play-offs last season but came out on the wrong end of their semi-final clash with Sheffield United, losing 3-0 in both legs. They’ve not played top-flight football since 1980.

A former midfield player for SV Austria Salzburg and Austrian Under-21 international, Struber has previous experience managing in the EFL with Barnsley.

He’s also been at the helm at both New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg. His most recent appointment with FC Koln was terminated by the German club last month.