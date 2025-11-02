Man Utd see off Brighton to maintain unbeaten start to WSL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season after a 3-2 win over Brighton.

Elisabeth Terland found the bottom corner to fire United ahead and Jess Park doubled their advantage after the break, but the Seagulls threatened a comeback when Fran Kirby struck.

Park then provided the assist for Lisa Naalsund in the 89th minute and United held on after Kiko Seike scored in stoppage-time.

Marc Skinner’s side are now third in the table, two points behind leaders Chelsea, and have won five out of seven league games this season, while Brighton slipped to a third straight WSL defeat.

Tottenham sit just behind United in fourth after beating strugglers Liverpool 2-1 thanks to Bethany England’s winner.

Beata Olsson had sent the Reds ahead 11 minutes in, but her effort was cancelled out by Toko Koga and England had the final say in the 52nd minute.

Stina Blackstenius scored a brace as Arsenal secured a 4-1 victory over Leicester.

England striker Alessia Russo opened the scoring with a low strike in the seventh minute before two goals in quick succession wrapped the game up, with Sari Kees turning the ball into her own net and Blackstenius scored four minutes later.

Noemie Mouchon pulled one back for Leicester in the 83rd minute, but 60 seconds later Blackstenius scored her second for Arsenal to record a third straight win in all competitions.

Kelly Gago scored a last-gasp stoppage-time equaliser for Everton in a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

Gago had put the Toffees ahead at Villa Park before Georgia Mullett levelled with her first Villa goal and Kirsty Hanson put them in front in the 59th minute.

Hikaru Kitagawa levelled for Everton, but Villa quickly retook the lead from a Ruby Mace own goal. The hosts looked set for the win until Gago snatched a point with her second of the game in the fourth added minute.