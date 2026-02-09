Monday’s briefing: Man City stay in title race and Palace beat rivals Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City kept themselves in the Premier League title race with a dramatic 2-1 win at Liverpool, while Crystal Palace got their season back on track with a win over bitter rivals Brighton.

Haaland keeps City alive

Erling Haaland kept Manchester City in the title race with an injury-time penalty as Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to win 2-1 in a chaotic finish.

After drawing three blanks the Norway international scored only his second Premier League goal since Christmas, and his first at Anfield, to give the visitors their first win in front of a crowd here since 2003.

The City striker was then involved in a bizarre finish as he and Dominik Szoboszlai chased Rayan Cherki’s shot from inside his own half with goalkeeper Alisson Becker upfield searching for an equaliser.

Szoboszlai pulled Haaland, who then tugged back the Hungary captain as the ball trickled over the line.

After a VAR check referee Craig Pawson decided Haaland had been denied a goalscoring opportunity so ruled out the goal, awarded a free-kick 30 yards out and sent off Szoboszlai.

With six minutes remaining the title raced appeared all but over after a brilliant Szoboszlai free-kick looked like handing a huge advantage to leaders Arsenal.

But Bernardo Silva volleyed Haaland’s knockdown through the legs of Alisson, who then brought down Matheus Nunes to allow Haaland to reduce the Gunners’ lead to six points again.

Hurzeler hurting

Fabian Hurzeler vowed to fight on through the toughest period of his managerial career after Brighton fans turned on him during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League home defeat to bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

The under-fire Seagulls head coach was jeered and subjected to chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his side slipped to a painful loss at the Amex Stadium thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s second-half goal.

“Now it’s not the moment to talk about my human feelings,” said former St Pauli boss Hurzeler. “Everyone can imagine how you would feel if 25,000 demand things and sing about you.

“It’s not an easy situation but there are only two options: to give up or to keep working harder, and that’s always the option I choose so far in my life.

“That’s why I am sitting here because I never give up. That’s what I will keep pushing to do.”

Kane on the spot again

Harry Kane became the leading league goalscorer in Europe with a brace of penalties in the 5-1 win over Hoffenheim.

Kane’s double took his Bundesliga tally to 24 for the season, taking him clear of Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 23 for Real Madrid.

The unstoppable England captain also added an assist as Luis Diaz also grabbed a hat-trick in a thumping win which sees them maintain their lead at the top of the table.

What’s on today?

Middlesbrough can go top of the Championship with a victory at Sheffield United.

Beleaguered Tottenham manager Thomas Frank will face the media ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Newcastle, while Sean Dyche is another under pressure boss to hold a press conference.