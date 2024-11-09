Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City return to the south coast to face Brighton this evening in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Bournemouth.

City sit just two points behind league leaders Liverpool, but the nature of their loss may have troubled the Spaniard ahead of what could be a tricky match away to a Brighton side who have performed brilliantly at times this season.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have beaten Manchester United, Spurs and Newcastle within their first 10 games, and put in a spirited performance when they lost to Liverpool last week, so they could prove difficult to a City side that has been depleted by injuries.

The champions lost 4-1 in a shock result against Sporting CP in midweek, but they travel down south looking to return to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa later this evening.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is the game?

Brighton host Manchester City at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 9 November at the American Express Stadium in Brighton.

What is the team news?

Joao Pedro (ankle) and Matt O’Riley (ankle) have both resumed training and have a “big chance” of featuring for Brighton, according to boss Fabian Hurzeler. Lewis Dunk (calf), Yankuba Minteh, Adam Webster (hamstring) and James Milner (hamstring) are also likely to all be sidelined.

Solly March has recovered from a knee injury but lacks match fitness, while Carlos Baleba is recovering form his own knee issue and having his minutes managed but Yasin Ayari should be fit depite picking upa knock last weekend.

For Man City, Rodri (ACL) and Oscar Bobb (leg fracture) are long-term absentees, while Ruben Dias, John Stones and Jack Grealish will also be out until after the international break.

Kevin De Bruyne has only been used from the bench so far since his injury return and that will likey be his role once again.

Predicted lineups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Nunes; Haaland

Prediction

City have a point to prove in the league after a run of three straight losses, so expect Guardiola’s side to perform far better than they did despite it being against a tricky Brighton side. Brighton 1-2 Manchester City.

