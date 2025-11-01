Diego Gomez scores twice as Brighton breeze past Leeds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diego Gomez scored his first Premier League goals of the season as Brighton romped to a 3-0 win over a desperately poor Leeds at the Amex Stadium.

The home side were at their dynamic, free-flowing best and showed no mercy once Daniel Farke’s team began to fall apart midway through the second half, though even before that Leeds had offered next to nothing.

It was a miserable away performance throughout which laid bare the problems this team has scoring goals on the road with just three all season.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring early, the visitors held the score at 1-0 for almost an hour then capitulated in the space of seven minutes, Gomez twice showing perfect timing in the box to put Leeds to the sword.

Yankuba Minteh was Brighton’s best player in the first half, an expert study in ball control and forceful penetration, while Welbeck continued his late-career renaissance with his sixth of the season.

It was, by contrast, difficult to pick out a contribution from Leeds, who spent 25 minutes struggling to win the ball before finding they had few ideas what to do with it. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut a lonely figure labouring in isolation in the Brighton half.

At the other end too they looked unsure of themselves. Early on, Ethan Ampadu gave the ball away in midfield, Yasin Ayari drove at goal but gave Lucas Perri an easy save.

The opener arrived on 11 minutes. Minteh clipped the ball wide into the path of Mats Wieffer, Perri made the calamitous decision to come out to meet the Brighton full-back, leaving his goal unguarded for Welbeck to finish into the empty net.

In a moment of brief Leeds promise, Jayden Bogle zipped the ball low across the face of goal but a yard ahead of Calvert-Lewin who was unable to make up the ground. Sean Longstaff then sent a free-kick high enough over the bar to have cleared two goal-frames, neatly summing up a virtually non-existent first-half attacking threat.

Brighton were chipping away in search of a second. A wonderful tackle from Jan Paul van Hecke to win the ball deep in the Leeds half set up Welbeck for an effort from range. Such is the striker’s form that it came as a surprise when his 20-yard curler whistled the wrong side of the post.

Minteh came within inches of a deserved Brighton second, firing inches wide after a wonderful run which left Jaka Bijol tackling at thin air.

All three of Leeds’ away goals in the league came in a 14-minute spell against bottom side Wolves in September, and here again they were painfully short of ideas.

They offered more of the same in the second half. Predictably then it was Brighton that scored the next goal and it was no surprise that Minteh made it. The former Feyenoord winger took possession on the right, stood up Gabriel Gudmundsson then skipped impudently beyond him and crossed to where Gomez was arriving to open his Premier League account.

Georginio Rutter set up Gomez for his second minutes afterwards, barrelling past Bogle and putting it on a plate for the Paraguay international.