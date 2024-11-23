They can sing what they want – Fabian Hurzeler out to make Brighton fans ‘proud’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fabian Hurzeler is happy for Brighton fans to continue to sing about Europe after they moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

The Seagulls were in cruise control after Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma struck at the start of each half before Carlos Baleba’s 59th-minute red card threatened to shift the momentum at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth substitute David Brooks reduced the deficit in the third minute of stoppage time and in the end Brighton were relieved to see Antoine Semenyo smash an effort against the crossbar five minutes later as the visitors held on for a fourth triumph in six league games.

With the Brighton away following repeatedly singing about Europe amid wet and windy conditions on the south coast, Hurzeler was in no mood to dampen expectations.

“I don’t listen so they can sing what they want,” Hurzeler said with a smile.

“I didn’t hear it. I was focused on the game, but I think it is always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud because in the end they pay a lot of money, they spend a lot of time to support us and it’s our responsibility to give them something back.

“It’s not always about winning, it’s more like, how do you represent the colours? For what values are you standing? And that’s important for me because you can’t win every game.”

Pedro’s fourth-minute opener was an ideal start for Brighton. The goal arrived after Danny Welbeck had exchanged passes with Georginio Rutter, who forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into action from 25 yards and Brazilian attacker Pedro to tapped home the loose ball.

Bournemouth attempted to respond and Evanilson had a goal ruled out for offside three minutes before half-time, but it was soon 2-0.

More slick passing around the Cherries’ penalty area created space and Pedro sent Mitoma through to bend a shot into the bottom corner after 49 minutes.

Hurzeler lavished praise on four-goal attacker Pedro, adding: “In possession he is unbelievable. He makes the difference for us today.

“It’s also very important to see how he works against the ball. He invests a lot out of possession. He does a lot of work in the shadow and the work that is unseen. That’s why it is very good to have him as a leader on the pitch.”

Brighton had a nervier than expected finish after Baleba’s second yellow card for a late tackle on Milos Kerkez in the 59th minute, but they held on as a poked effort by Brooks was followed by a rasping volley from Semenyo which hit the crossbar.

“It can’t be a second yellow card,” Hurzeler said on Baleba’s sending-off.

“It was not our best football game, but when we see it from a different perspective, we really worked hard. We stick together, we stick to our defensive principles and we suffered together.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was philosophical after a second straight loss following a narrow 3-2 defeat at Brentford a fortnight ago.

“It has been a game of small margins. Probably I will check the stats and in the stats we look better than them, but at the end they made the difference because they’ve been more clinical,” Iraola said.

“We could have taken and should deserve more from today, yes, but it happens again.

“When it happens at least two times in a row you need to improve things.”