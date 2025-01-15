Christian Norgaard hails Brentford belief when 2-0 down in Man City draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Norgaard believed Brentford were always “in the game” when 2-0 down to Manchester City after his late leveller saw them fightback to salvage a 2-2 draw at Gtech Community Stadium.

After Phil Foden’s second-half brace against Thomas Frank’s men appeared to put the match beyond the hosts’ reach, Yoane Wissa netted his 11th goal of the season before captain Norgaard rose highest to power his header past Stefan Ortega.

The Danish midfielder credited the Bees’ spirit as a factor to them adding to Manchester City’s woes with two late strikes.

“That was just a usual day at the office! At home, we’ve produced some fantastic games this season and today was another one,” Norgaard told Brentford’s website.

“I’m really, really proud of how we hung in there, kept going and got a well-deserved point.

“It was tough – there was some double and triple transitions where you had to really dig deep to get behind the ball or join the attack, but that’s what characterises this team.

As long as it's 2-0, you're in the game and that's exactly what happened Christian Norgaard

“As captain, it was important for me to tell the team to do the basics right, defend well and definitely not concede again; as long as it’s 2-0, you’re in the game and that’s exactly what happened.”

After the leveller, Bryan Mbeumo’s shot was cleared off the line by Nathan Ake as Brentford almost snatched three Premier League points at the death.

The positive performance comes after their FA Cup third-round exit to Sky Bet Championship side Plymouth on Saturday.

“Our performance was fantastic. I loved how brave we were in phase one, I loved the way we pressed high and were aggressive,” Bees boss Frank added.

“I loved the mentality when we were 2-0 down to stay in the game and still believe we could get something from the game.

“At 2-0, you know it’s difficult but I knew that if we scored, there’s always a chance. We could’ve won it in the end.”

City squandered plenty of chances through Erling Haaland and Savinho – who hit the post – and manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was disappointed with his side’s decision making at times.

“Savinho had an action to pass to Erling and he’s one against one. Today we didn’t take the right decision in the final third,” Guardiola said.

“Long balls we won and we could run and in that moment we didn’t take the right decisions. Matheus (Nunes) in the first half, Savinho once or twice, Erling once or twice.

“Phil with a bit more composure would attack more the opponent and attack more the goalkeeper.”