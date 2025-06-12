Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brentford lose out on highly-rated coach as first-choice Thomas Frank replacement

Justin Cochrane has joined Thomas Frank in moving to Tottenham

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Thursday 12 June 2025 15:57 EDT
Comments
Justin Cochrane joined Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff in March
Justin Cochrane joined Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff in March (Getty)

Brentford’s first-choice replacement for Thomas Frank, who has been appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager, has also departed with the Dane.

First-team assistant coach Justin Cochrane was the Bees’ preferred candidate to replace Frank, but has opted to move with him to Spurs.

Frank was appointed Spurs manager on Thursday and will also be joined by head of first-team performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton.

Cochrane arrived at Brentford in 2022 to become their head of coaching, and in March joined Thomas Tuchel’s backroom staff at England.

Had he chosen to stay at Brentford, it would be his first lead role at a senior side.

Recommended

The former England youth international was previously head of player development at Manchester United and has held numerous coaching roles within youth development at England.

Frank has replaced Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham after the club moved to dismiss the Australian after he won the Europa League but finished 17th in the Premier League.

Frank, 51, was at Brentford for seven years, taking the club from the Championship and establishing themselves as a Premier League side.

Brentford had considered a move for Kieran McKenna after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League but they believe the 39-year-old has bigger aspirations within the Premier League.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in