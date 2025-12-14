Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns Leeds a valuable point at Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for a fourth consecutive match to end Leeds' away-day blues with a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brentford.

Daniel Farke's men had lost their previous four away matches in the league and looked set for another when Jordan Henderson's deflected 70th-minute effort put the hosts ahead.

It was arguably against the run of play, but Calvert-Lewin headed home with eight minutes left at Gtech Community Stadium to extend Leeds' unbeaten run to three matches after a battling display on the road.

open image in gallery The points were shared at the Gtech Community Stadium ( REUTERS )

Leeds momentarily dropped into the relegation zone earlier in the afternoon until Aston Villa produced a comeback win at West Ham but Nottingham Forest's victory over Tottenham dropped the visitors down to 17th at kick-off.

Brentford, with Mikkel Damsgaard surprisingly on the bench, started well and captain Nathan Collins headed over inside two minutes, but the importance of the fixture produced a safety-first approach during a dull opening in west London.

Visiting attacker Noah Okafor attempted to change that with a fine run and shot able to test Caoimhin Kelleher for the first time in the 28th minute.

Four minutes later and Okafor raced past Vitaly Janelt before he attempted to set up Jayden Bogle for a tap-in, but Kelleher crucially stuck out a boot to intervene.

Leeds looked the more likely to make the breakthrough at this point only for referee John Brooks to award Brentford a penalty after 34 minutes.

open image in gallery Jordan Henderson marked his first Brentford goal with a celebration used by the late Diogo Jota ( REUTERS )

Dango Ouattara went down after a slight pull by Gabriel Gudmundson, but after a four-minute VAR check, the winger was eventually penalised for offside.

Chants against VAR followed before Keane Lewis-Potter produced a flashing effort that Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri was equal to and Okafor hooked over on the volley to bring a flat opening 45 minutes to an end.

The second half started with better intent from Farke's men as Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach fired off target before Calvert-Lewin sent a weak header straight at Kelleher.

Mathias Jensen required treatment soon after, which further disputed the rhythm of the contest and Bees boss Keith Andrews had seen enough by the 61st minute.

Rico Henry and Damsgaard were introduced for Brentford and nine minutes later, they set up the opener.

open image in gallery Jordan Henderson gave Brentford the lead against Leeds ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Damsgaard produced a wonderful through ball for Henry and his cross dropped for Henderson, who side-footed beyond Perri after a deflection off Leeds defender Jaka Bijol.

Farke reacted with Brenden Aaronson and Wilfried Gnonto sent on and after Okafor and Bogle went close, the visitors grabbed a deserved leveller.

open image in gallery Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned a late point for Leeds ( PA Wire )

The ball was worked out wide to substitute Gnonto and he produced a wonderful cross for Calvert-Lewin to head home from six yards.

There was still time for Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu to drag a shot wide from range before Ouattara curled over to ensure it ended level.

