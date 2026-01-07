Aston Villa forced to settle for share of spoils against Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa’s aim of making a significant dent on Arsenal’s lead at the Premier League summit was thwarted by a goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A tight match tilted dramatically in the Eagles’ favour midway through the second half but they were unable to convert a number of chances, before Villa finished with a flourish.

Oliver Glasner’s side at least collected a point as they look to halt their slide down the table in the wake of losing four of their last five matches.

Selhurst Park has been an unhappy hunting ground for Villa, who had been defeated on their last three visits to south east London, but they made the brighter start.

Morgan Rogers and Jadon Sancho sent dangerous balls into the area before their claims for a penalty after Tyrick Mitchell handled the ball were turned down.

Brennan Johnson, making his home debut following his £35million move from Tottenham, should have put Palace ahead in the 17th minute but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez palmed his shot to safety.

Johnson could have done better in his one on one with Martinez, a poor first touch robbing him of more time to line up his shot after he had been played through by Adam Wharton.

A similar scenario soon unfolded at the other end when Youri Tielemans set up Ollie Watkins only for keeper Dean Henderson to react instantly, racing out to block the England striker’s attempt.

Johnson was getting into dangerous positions but was unable to get on the end of a telling pass, while Tielemens took a tumble in the area after being nudged by Jaydee Canvot.

Maxence Lacroix then came to the rescue by stabbing a Watkins shot to safety, although the Villa marksman could have showed more urgency when pulling the trigger.

Pressure was building on the Palace goal with a Matty Cash strike deflected off target, but the visitors were unable to capitalise on their chances.

Martinez was replaced by Marco Bizot for the second half and when play resumed Tielemans collected a free-kick and flashed a fine opportunity wide of the left post.

A chaotic scramble then broke out in the Palace box until Henderson took charge but cracks were also appearing in Villa’s defence with Jean-Philippe Mateta looking dangerous and Johnson directing a header straight at Bizot.

Justin Devenny was unable to make the most of another promising raid, only sharp reflexes from Bizot kept out a powerful drive by Yeremy Pino, and then somehow Palace failed to convert a goalmouth scramble into the opener.

It was all Palace with VAR ruling out a penalty as the rivals battled for the ball before Johnson was booked for taking a dive.

Mateta fell inches short of stabbing Johnson’s cross into the net and Villa finally found some respite by laying siege to the home goal through a series of corners and Victor Lindelof hitting a post with a header.