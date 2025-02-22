Brennan Johnson at the double as Tottenham’s winning run continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A first-half brace by Brennan Johnson at his father’s old stomping ground inspired Tottenham to a 4-1 victory at Ipswich.

David Johnson had been prolific at Portman Road across a four-year spell and his son Brennan followed in his footsteps with two quickfire goals in Suffolk to set Spurs on course for a third straight Premier League win.

Omari Hutchinson pulled one back for Kieran McKenna’s side before half-time and relegation-threatened Ipswich did have other chances, but Tottenham made the points safe with late strikes by Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski.

It continued Spurs’ mini-revival, Ange Postecoglou’s team winning three league fixtures on the bounce for the first time since December 2023 as they aim to put a difficult winter period behind them.

Liam Delap had tormented Tottenham during Ipswich’s memorable 2-1 success in north London in November and immediately set about a repeat performance.

Barely 30 seconds had been played when Delap got away from Archie Gray and tested Guglielmo Vicario, who parried away and while Jaden Philogene was first to the loose ball, his shot hit team-mate Hutchinson on the line and offside was given to ensure the visitors survived.

Two minutes later Delap sent another low effort wide before he headed against the post from a Kalvin Phillips free-kick in the sixth minute during a whirlwind opening.

Spurs needed to improve and they duly did, with a fine run by Son Heung-min setting up a chance for Lucas Bergvall – but Dara O’Shea blocked and Jacob Greaves hooked away before Johnson could pounce.

It was a warning Ipswich failed to heed as Postecoglou watched his team break through after 18 minutes. Gray produced a superb ball over the top for Son, who controlled impressively and worked a yard of space against Ben Godfrey before he crossed in for Johnson to poke home.

Johnson sheepishly looked over to the assistant referee, but the goal was given after a quick check for offside.

It was quickly followed by a second goal eight minutes later. Rodrigo Bentancur released Son on this occasion and the Tottenham captain cut inside before teeing up Johnson to slot home his 14th goal of the season.

It was almost 3-0 moments later but Son had a shot deflected wide and Ipswich reduced the deficit in the 36th minute. Kevin Danso was dispossessed and Phillips played through to Jack Clarke, who cut back for Hutchinson to curl into the corner for his third goal this term.

It set up a finely-poised second half which was initially stop-start as Jens Cajuste limped off for Ipswich before they started to build momentum.

Half-time substitute Luke Woolfenden thought he had levelled after 61 minutes when he headed home Hutchinson’s cross, but the defender had strayed offside.

Postecoglou responded with Pedro Porro and James Maddison introduced.

Maddison’s every touch was heavily booed given his past links to Norwich, but he had the last laugh when he twinkle-toed past two opponents to set up Spence for Spurs’ third in the 77th minute.

Kulusevski wrapped up the points with six minutes left when he curled home off the post, despite Ipswich’s Greaves being down hurt, as Tottenham won on the road again.