The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Crystal Palace agree deal with Tottenham to sign Brennan Johnson
Johnson scored the winner in last season’s Europa League final but now looks set to leave north London
Crystal Palace have agreed a deal in the region of £35m to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson.
The 24-year-old scored the winner in last season’s Europa League final against Manchester United as Spurs ended their 17-year trophy drought.
Yet Johnson has fallen out of favour under new manager Thomas Frank, starting just six Premier League games this season, with his position on the flank being taken by summer signing Mohammed Kudus.
However, Johnson is yet to make a decision on any move away from north London, with other clubs also interested in his signature, according to The Athletic.
Wales international Johnson signed for Tottenham in the summer of 2023 for £47.5m and finished as the club’s top scorer last season with 18 goals in all competitions.
Palace are in the market for attacking reinforcements given their Europa Conference League ambitions in the new year, alongside Premier League and FA Cup commitments.
Should Johnson’s deal be finalised, it would be Tottenham’s fourth-highest sale in their history, behind Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Kyle Walker.
Johnson appeared off the bench in the 86th minute of Tottenham’s 1-0 win against Palace on Sunday and, after the match, Frank insisted Johnson was still “very important” for his team.
“Maybe he didn't get many minutes, but unfortunately, we can only play 11 players,” Frank said.
“We spoke about it before with Mo (Kudus), he's coming in and put his stamp on that right-winger position.
“Then [on] the left, we tried different solutions. [He has] still started quite a few games. I think Brennan is an important player for us.”
The January transfer window opens on Thursday, 1 January.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks