Brendan Rodgers has featured in a promotional video celebrating Saudi Arabia’s national holiday while wearing full traditional dress and holding a gun, as he sang the praises of the country.

Rodgers left Celtic in October and took charge of Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah two months later.

Al Qadsiah earned promotion to the top flight last season and have acquired some European talent in the form of Italy striker Mateo Retegui and ex-Porto midfielder Otavio, as well as their renowned manager with Liverpool on his CV. The club has big ambitions and will be moving to a new stadium later this year.

Rodgers have overseen a 13-match unbeaten run since his arrival and Al Qadsiah are now in the title race, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr, who boast Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix in their ranks.

In the video posted on the club’s social media accounts, Rodgers celebrates Founding Day, a holiday that commemorates the first Saudi state in 1727.

“I want to give my sincere congratulations to all of the people of Saudi Arabia, Saudi has a real rich heritage and a really exciting future ahead,” he says.

When “Sheikh Brendan” is told he looks “sharp”, he says: “It probably looks a lot cooler on other people but I think today is about respecting Founding Day here in Saudi Arabia and of course I will always respectfully wear it.”

Rodgers said Saudi’s place in the world of football is growing, ahead of plans to host the 2034 World Cup.

“The progress is year on year. From watching the league a few years ago, to participating in the league now, I’m pretty sure over the coming years it’s only going to get better and improve.

“I’ve been really impressed by the standard of the league, there are some fantastic players, outstanding coaches, and that will continue over the coming years.”

Asked to describe Saudi Arabia, Rodgers said: “I would have nothing but real positive feeling speaking about Saudi Arabia. When you change country and culture to live in, there’s always questions. But I have to say, my first two months here, the people are so kind, so friendly, so helpful.

“The quality of life has been so nice in my few months here. Clearly the weather helps. BUt I feel very safe and secure in the country. I’ve travelled all around through the football, so I would say to anyone, try it. It’s been a wonderful experience for me so far, and anyone coming out here would be really, really surprised.”