Brendan Rodgers praised Harry Kane as one of the best in the world in his position but bemoaned his side’s actions after Celtic fell to a 2-1 loss in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

Kane volleyed in from a corner not long after half-time at Celtic Park to give the German side a 2-0 lead, with Michael Olise having opened the scoring on the stroke half-time.

And though Celtic fought back and got a deserved goal when Daizen Maeda bundled in late on, it wasn't enough as Kane’s goal gave the Bavarians the win.

And speaking to TNT after the match, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lamented his side’s lack of concentration on the corner while calling Kane arguably the best striker in the game.

“It was about us being more aggressive. We give away a goal. In our corners, we’ve been very good normally in that, but one player you don’t leave unmarked is arguably the best striker in world football.

In his post-match press conference, Rodgers added that that the corner “was disappointing”, explaining that “one of the world's best strikers shouldn't be left free in the box, that's for sure”.

Kane’s goal gives Bayern a potentially vital lead going into next week’s second leg at the Allianz, with Celtic now facing a mammoth task to progress to the competition's last 16.

Nevertheless, Rodgers is optimistic ahead of that match, and he pointed put that “at 2-1, Bayern Munich are hanging on”.

“That's what we can take from it. We've got one more shot. It's a new level for a lot of the players, they've done absolutely great. Let's go and have no regrets and see where it takes us.

“We've shown we can play football and be a threat. We're still right in the tie.

“We’ll find confidence from that last period, and I’m looking forward to next Tuesday,” he adds.