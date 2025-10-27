Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager with interim replacements revealed
Rodgers’ second stint at Celtic Park ends in resignation with the club eight points adrift of top spot
Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his position as Celtic manager with immediate effect.
Rodgers’ departure comes the day after the Hoops succumbed to defeat at Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, leaving the defending champions eight points adrift of top spot.
The club have confirmed that former manager Martin O’Neill, alongside ex-player Shaun Maloney, will take charge of the side on an interim basis.
“Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation,” a club statement said. “It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.
“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club.
“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.
“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.
“We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”
