Brazil confirm intention to bid for 2029 Club World Cup

The first expanded version of the Club World Cup was held last year in the United States, with Chelsea emerging as champions

Brazil have confirmed their intended bid to host the Club World Cup’s second edition in 2029.

Brazilian Football Confederation head Samir Xaud revealed the inention to bid on Monday following a meeting between the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Fifa chief Gianni Infantino.

The announcement was made after a high-level gathering at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, which included Sports Minister Andre Fufuca and Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"We believe Brazil is capable of hosting this grand event, but it requires a lot of discussions and adjustments. However, Brazil will indeed submit its bid for 2029," Xaud told the country's official news agency Agencia Brasil.

Fifa has yet to open the bidding for the 2029 tournament, which will come four years on from last summer’s inaugural Club World Cup.

The United States hosted the inaugural Club World Cup last summer
Expanded from the previous version of the competition, the 2025 Club World Cup was held in the United States, with Chelsea emerging as champions.

Rival bids are expected from 2030 World Cup hosts Spain and Morocco as well as Qatar, who hosted the 2022 World Cup won by Argentina.

While Spain and Morocco - plus Portugal - will stage the 2030 World Cup as a collective, the selection of hosts for the Club World Cup operates independently.

This marks a departure from past practice, where tournaments like the Confederations Cup often served as test events for the World Cup.

Infantino's visit to Brazil coincided with events related to the 2027 Women's World Cup, which Brazil will host for the first time. On Sunday, Fifa unveiled official branding for the event, which will feature 32 teams competing between June and July.

Reuters

