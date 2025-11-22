Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enes Unal scored moments after climbing off the bench to snatch a 2-2 draw for Bournemouth at home to West Ham.

The Turkish forward, making only his second substitute appearance after recovering from a second ACL injury, struck nine minutes from time to deny West Ham a first away win under boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Callum Wilson had marked his return to Bournemouth with two first-half goals, but when he went off West Ham’s momentum went with him.

Marcus Tavernier pulled one back from the penalty spot before Unal struck, with the 28-year-old visibly emotional as he celebrated.

Bournemouth should have won it, too, but Tavernier lifted a glorious chance over the crossbar at the death.

The Cherries were without star man Antoine Semenyo due to an ankle sprain picked up on Ghana duty.

Yet they dominated the early stages until 11 minutes in when Wilson controlled a long clearance from goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on his chest and hit a low shot from the edge of the box.

Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic got two hands to the ball but, probably not helped by the slippery conditions, he could not keep it out of the net.

Bournemouth tried to hit straight back, but Eli Junior Kroupi volleyed over and Tavernier scuffed a decent chance wide.

Wilson, who scored 67 goals in a six-year-spell with the Cherries, was making his first appearance at the Vitality Stadium since he left for Newcastle in 2020 and he doubled West Ham’s lead 10 minutes before half-time.

open image in gallery Callum Wilson scored twice against his former club ( Getty Images )

A deep Freddie Potts free-kick was helped on by Jarrod Bowen and Jean-Clair Todibo to Wilson, who swivelled and crashed a superb volley high into the net.

When the 33-year-old was substituted early in the second half he received warm applause from all sides of the ground.

But Bournemouth immediately began to threaten again, with Areola saving from Ryan Christie and Evanilson lifting his shot over the crossbar.

They were thrown a lifeline after 67 minutes when Max Kilman slid in to try to dispossess Evanilson and nicked the ball away with his trailing arm, with Tavernier lashing home from the penalty spot.

They should have equalised when Tavernier’s low cross found Kroupi at the far post, but Areola stuck out a glove to make a fine save.

Instead, moments later, Marcos Senesi threaded the ball through West Ham’s defence and Unal turned and fired home.

The Cherries should have won it after Areola parried Evanilson’s shot, but Tavernier blazed the rebound over the crossbar.

