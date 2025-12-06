Chelsea frustrated by Bournemouth as they miss chance to close on Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea failed to significantly cut the gap at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Defeat for leaders Arsenal earlier on Saturday had given Enzo Maresca’s team the chance to pull to within six points against a Bournemouth side who had been in free-fall after four losses in five, but despite a spirited second-half showing they were left to rue the lack of a decisive final ball to cut through the hosts.

They had been fortunate not to fall behind to an onslaught from the Cherries late in the first half, Robert Sanchez frustrating Andoni Iraola’s team with an inspired showing.

The days when Chelsea’s goalkeeper was their weak link appear long in the past and the visitors ultimately owed their point to a man of the match display from the Spaniard, who produced a glittering showreel of saves.

Antoine Semenyo had whacked the ball in the Chelsea net after three minutes but was denied for offside following a lengthy VAR check. Bournemouth though were encouraged and Marcus Tavernier soon warmed the palms of Sanchez with a powerful drive.

It took 20 minutes for the next serous threat to either goal, Marc Cucurella heading Pedro Neto’s high cross over.

Chelsea appeared nervous. Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah were reunited in central defence after the debacle at Leeds but the change introduced very little in the way of calm, and with every clumsy touch or wayward pass, so Bournemouth’s belief grew. Semenyo too clearly had the beating of Malo Gusto down the right.

Liam Delap left the field in the 30th minute with his shirt employed as a makeshift sling after grappling at a corner with Marcos Senesi and appearing to land heavily on his shoulder. Marc Guiu was the surprise preference to Joao Pedro as his replacement.

It had been a balanced enough half but Bournemouth came on strong in the closing stages. Semenyo beat Gusto and shot for the corner, Sanchez diverted it across the face and sliding in at the far post was Evanilson, stretching for all he was worth but unable to get the ball on target.

Sanchez saved brilliantly from Alex Scott then again from Semenyo as Chelsea clung nervously on to see the half out.

Neto finally brought a save out of Djordje Petrovic at the start of the second half with a low drive at the near post then Alejandro Garnacho headed Neto’s deep cross against the post.

Guiu lashed horribly at a loose ball from six yards out sending it crashing against the roof of the stand behind Petrovic’s goal, before Cole Palmer, given just shy of an hour on his first start since September, shot straight at the keeper.

Chelsea were much improved and now looked the side most likely to break through. Garnacho, anonymous in the first half but suddenly now appearing everywhere, cut in from the left and sent a bullet drive fizzing just wide of the far post.

Maresca played his ace card with 15 minutes remaining, sending on Estevao with a brief to find the final pass that had been missing from his team’s second-half display.

But it was Bournemouth’s own talisman who nearly won it, brining the best save yet from Sanchez with a powerful near-post hit.